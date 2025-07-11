No More Back Benchers: Kerala Schools Turn to U-Shaped Seating

A novel seating plan, made famous by a recent Malayalam movie, is being adopted by Kerala schools. The movie, which featured a U-shaped seating configuration in one of its climactic scenes, has prompted teachers to rethink the conventional classroom setup.

The U-Shaped Seating Arrangement

In this structure, students are placed in a semicircle where the teacher can observe every student without any obstructions. This configuration removes the chance of students sitting behind and being cut off from the rest of the class. The teacher, standing at the open end of the U-structure, can observe and interact with every student comfortably.

Benefits of the New Arrangement

The U-shaped seating format fosters inclusiveness and allows all the students to actively participate. By making all the students visible to the teacher, it prevents the students from getting isolated or left behind. It also facilitates teachers to attend to the students personally, especially those who need additional support.

Schools Adopting the Change

A number of schools in Kerala have already adopted this new seating concept. Some of the trendsetter schools are RVV HSS in Kollam, Pappinisseri West LP School in Kannur, and GHSS in Palakkad. These schools have found positive results, with enhanced student participation and improved teacher-student rapport.

A New Approach to Classroom Dynamics

The implementation of this seating plan demonstrates a move towards more student-oriented and interactive learning spaces. Prioritizing visibility and accessibility, schools are able to have a more supportive and inclusive environment, promoting the overall learning experience for the students.