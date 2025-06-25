NMIMS NPAT 2025 Result Declared at npat.nmims.edu

SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has officially released the NPAT 2025 results on its official website — npat.nmims.edu. Candidates who appeared for the NPAT (National Test for Programs After Twelfth) can now check their individual merit rank, qualifying status, and course-wise selection details.

How to Check NMIMS NPAT 2025 Result:

Follow these simple steps to download your NPAT result and merit list:

Visit the official website: npat.nmims.edu

Click on the ‘NPAT Login’ option available on the homepage

Log in using your Registration ID and Date of Birth

View your merit position, qualifying rank, and course-wise status

Download and save the result PDF for future reference

Courses Offered Through NMIMS NPAT 2025:

Candidates who qualify the NPAT 2025 are eligible for undergraduate admissions across various NMIMS campuses, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh.

Key undergraduate programs offered include:

BBA (General, FinTech, Finance, International Business)

B.Com (Minor in Business Analytics)

B.Sc. Finance

B.Sc. Economics

BBA in Branding & Advertising

BA (Hons.) Liberal Arts

BBMM (Bachelor in Business Management & Marketing)

Dual Degree Programs in Business Administration

What’s Next?

Course-wise cutoff lists and selection details will be published soon on the official portal.

Shortlisted candidates must complete document verification and fee payment within the NMIMS admission timeline.

For the latest updates, candidates are strongly advised to regularly visit the official NPAT portal: npat.nmims.edu.