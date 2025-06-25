NMIMS NPAT 2025 Result Declared at npat.nmims.edu

Jun 25, 2025, 11:15 IST
SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has officially released the NPAT 2025 results on its official website — npat.nmims.edu. Candidates who appeared for the NPAT (National Test for Programs After Twelfth) can now check their individual merit rank, qualifying status, and course-wise selection details.

How to Check NMIMS NPAT 2025 Result:

Follow these simple steps to download your NPAT result and merit list:

  • Visit the official website: npat.nmims.edu
  • Click on the ‘NPAT Login’ option available on the homepage
  • Log in using your Registration ID and Date of Birth
  • View your merit position, qualifying rank, and course-wise status
  • Download and save the result PDF for future reference

Courses Offered Through NMIMS NPAT 2025:

Candidates who qualify the NPAT 2025 are eligible for undergraduate admissions across various NMIMS campuses, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh.

Key undergraduate programs offered include:

  • BBA (General, FinTech, Finance, International Business)
  • B.Com (Minor in Business Analytics)
  • B.Sc. Finance
  • B.Sc. Economics
  • BBA in Branding & Advertising
  • BA (Hons.) Liberal Arts
  • BBMM (Bachelor in Business Management & Marketing)
  • Dual Degree Programs in Business Administration

What’s Next?

  • Course-wise cutoff lists and selection details will be published soon on the official portal.
  • Shortlisted candidates must complete document verification and fee payment within the NMIMS admission timeline.

For the latest updates, candidates are strongly advised to regularly visit the official NPAT portal: npat.nmims.edu.


