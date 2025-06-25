NMIMS NPAT 2025 Result Declared at npat.nmims.edu
SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has officially released the NPAT 2025 results on its official website — npat.nmims.edu. Candidates who appeared for the NPAT (National Test for Programs After Twelfth) can now check their individual merit rank, qualifying status, and course-wise selection details.
How to Check NMIMS NPAT 2025 Result:
Follow these simple steps to download your NPAT result and merit list:
- Visit the official website: npat.nmims.edu
- Click on the ‘NPAT Login’ option available on the homepage
- Log in using your Registration ID and Date of Birth
- View your merit position, qualifying rank, and course-wise status
- Download and save the result PDF for future reference
Courses Offered Through NMIMS NPAT 2025:
Candidates who qualify the NPAT 2025 are eligible for undergraduate admissions across various NMIMS campuses, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh.
Key undergraduate programs offered include:
- BBA (General, FinTech, Finance, International Business)
- B.Com (Minor in Business Analytics)
- B.Sc. Finance
- B.Sc. Economics
- BBA in Branding & Advertising
- BA (Hons.) Liberal Arts
- BBMM (Bachelor in Business Management & Marketing)
- Dual Degree Programs in Business Administration
What’s Next?
- Course-wise cutoff lists and selection details will be published soon on the official portal.
- Shortlisted candidates must complete document verification and fee payment within the NMIMS admission timeline.
For the latest updates, candidates are strongly advised to regularly visit the official NPAT portal: npat.nmims.edu.