NEST Exam Result 2025 to be out today: Direct link and How to check!

The NEST 2025 result is likely to be declared today, an important milestone for candidates aspiring to get admission to the elite National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, University of Mumbai's (UM-DAE CEBS).

Checking Your NEST Result

After the declaration of the result, students can view their scores on the official website, nestexam.in. To get their results, students will have to take these easy steps:

Go to the Official Website: Go to nestexam.in , the official portal of NEST.

, the official portal of NEST. Click on the Result Link: Find the link to the NEST result 2025 on the homepage and click on it.

Enter Login Credentials: Enter your login credentials to check your result.

Submit and Check: After submitting your credentials, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Eligibility Criteria for Admission

To be eligible for admission to NISER or UM-DAE CEBS, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Class 12 or Equivalent: Candidates should have passed Class 12 or its equivalent examination in 2023 or 2024. Those appearing for the exam in 2025 are also eligible for admission to the Integrated (link unavailable) program.

Minimum Marks: General category students have to obtain a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate in Class 12, whereas SC, ST, and Divyangjan students have to obtain a minimum of 55%.

Merit List: Students have to find a place in the NEST 2025 merit list to be eligible for admission.

Admission Process

The admission procedure at NISER and UM-DAE CEBS will be made on the basis of the NEST merit list. The students who are eligible and have a place on the merit list will be considered for admission into the Integrated course.

Important Details

No Upper Age Limit: There is no limit on the maximum age for appearing in the NEST examination or admission in NISER or UM-DAE CEBS.

Admission Updates: The candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website for updates regarding the admission process and other details.

By performing the above steps and fulfilling the above eligibility conditions, candidates can proceed further towards getting admission into these prestigious colleges.

