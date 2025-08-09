NEET UG Round 1 Result 2025: MCC Postpones Seat Allotment Result to August 11

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the schedule change for NEET UG Round 1 counselling result. The result will now be announced on August 11, 2025, as opposed to the previously announced date of August 9.

Why the Delay?

The MCC has already postponed the result date due to the demands of various candidates, giving every contender ample time to finish the counselling process.

Dates to Remember

Choice Filling Date: Today, August 9, 2025, 11:59 pm - Candidates can fill and rank their first-choice colleges for Round 1 until this time.

Result Release Date: August 11, 2025 - Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

How to Check the NEET UG Round 1 Result

To know about the result update, candidates can follow the below steps:

Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Click on the link for NEET UG Round 1 2025 Result

Login with the credentials required

Download and save the seat allotment result for later use

What's Next?

Following the announcement of the result, shortlisted candidates can report to colleges between August 9 to August 18, 2025, where the seats have been allotted to them. The institutes will then cross-check the information of candidates who have joined from August 19 to August 20, 2025.

Also read: Mayasabha OTT: Deva Katta's Clever Attempt at AP Politics Earns Applause!