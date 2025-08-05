NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration, Documents, and Key Dates

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the registration deadline for NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Counselling. Eligible candidates can now apply until August 6, 2025 (3 PM) by visiting the official website — mcc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, “In reference to many requests being received from NRI/PwBD candidates and ongoing court cases, the competent authority has decided to extend further the schedule of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2025.”

Revised NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Schedule

Registration: Extended till August 6, 2025 (3 PM)

RESET Registration: Available till August 6, 2025 (12 Noon)

Payment Window: Open till August 6, 2025 (6 PM)

Choice Filling: Extended till August 7, 2025 (8 AM)

Choice Locking: From August 6 (8 PM) to August 7 (8 AM)

Seat Processing: August 7 – 8, 2025

Round 1 Allotment Result: August 9, 2025

Reporting to Allotted Colleges: August 9 – 18, 2025

How to Register for NEET UG 2025 Counselling

Visit mcc.nic.in.

Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

Select NEET UG 2025 Registration link.

Fill in personal details, create a password, and submit the form.

Pay the counselling fee online and save the confirmation page.

Download and print the filled application form for reference.

Documents Required

NEET UG 2025 Admit Card and Scorecard

Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets and Certificates

Birth Certificate (if not mentioned in Class 10 certificate)

Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD – if applicable)

Domicile Certificate (for State Quota seats)

Passport-size photographs (same as NEET application)

Migration Certificate (if applicable)

Medical Fitness Certificate

Over 12 lakh candidates have qualified for NEET UG 2025 and will compete for approximately 1.15 lakh MBBS seats in government and private medical colleges across India.