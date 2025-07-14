NEET UG 2025: State and All India Quota Seats Full Counselling Schedule Released by MCC
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the full counselling schedule for NEET UG 2025. The process covers both State and All India Quota (AIQ) seats, including Deemed and Central Universities. Counselling will be conducted in four rounds, followed by a final Stray Vacancy round. Students must join their allotted medical colleges by October 3, the last date for all categories.
NEET UG 2025 Result & Academic Year
The NEET UG 2025 result was declared on June 14.
Medical classes for the new academic year will begin from September 1.
Counselling Timeline (Round-wise)
🔹 Round 1
State Quota: July 21 – July 30
AIQ/Deemed/Central Institutes: July 30 – August 6
Joining Deadline: August 6 (State), August 12 (AIQ)
Document Verification: August 7–8 (AIQ), August 13–14 (State)
🔹 Round 2
State Quota: August 12 – August 20
AIQ/Deemed Institutes: August 19 – August 29
Joining Deadline: August 29 (State), September 4 (AIQ)
Document Verification: August 30–Sept 1 (AIQ), Sept 5–6 (State)
🔹 Round 3
State Quota: September 3 – September 10
AIQ/Deemed Institutes: September 9 – September 18
Joining Deadline: September 18 (State), September 23 (AIQ)
Document Verification: September 19–21 (AIQ), September 24 (State)
🔹 Stray Vacancy Round
State Quota: September 22 – September 26
AIQ/Deemed Institutes: September 25 – September 29
Final Joining Deadline for All Categories: October 3
Important Instructions
To ensure there are no delays, the MCC has declared that Saturdays, Sundays, and government holidays will be treated as working days during the counselling period.
Stay Updated
Students are advised to regularly check the official websites of their respective state counselling authorities and MCC for:
Latest updates
Choice filling instructions
Document verification guidelines
Seat allotment results
Note: Timely registration and having all documents ready are essential for securing admission to a medical college through NEET UG 2025.