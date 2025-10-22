NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Released at mcc.nic.in — Check Details Here
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 provisional seat allotment result on its official website — mcc.nic.in. Candidates who took part in the third round of UG medical counselling can now check and download their seat allotment result using their registration number and password.
Provisional Result Open for Correction
The provisional result is subject to corrections in case of any discrepancies. Candidates must report any issue or mismatch via email to mccresultquery@gmail.com by 6:00 PM on October 22, 2025.
After the given deadline, the provisional result will be treated as final and no further changes will be accepted.
No Legal Claim on Provisional Result
As per MCC’s official notice, this provisional allotment result is not legally binding and cannot be challenged in court. It is purely for informational purposes. The final seat allotment will be confirmed after the discrepancy window closes.
Final Allotment Letter and Reporting Instructions
Once the final allotment letter is made available on the MCC portal, candidates must download it and then report to their respective allotted colleges or institutions.
The reporting process involves:
- Visiting the allotted college in person
- Submitting original documents for verification
- Completing admission formalities within the given timeline
- Failure to report within the stipulated period may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.
Documents Required for College Reporting
Candidates must carry the following documents during reporting:
- Seat allotment letter
- NEET admit card
- NEET score card or rank letter
- Birth certificate
- Class 10 certificate
- Class 12 marksheet and certificate
- Valid photo ID (Aadhaar card / PAN card / Driving Licence / Passport)
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
How to Check NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result
Follow these simple steps to download your seat allotment result:
- Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in
- Click on the “NEET UG Counselling” section
- Select “NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result”
- Log in using your registration number and password
- View, verify, and download your provisional seat allotment letter
Next Steps After Seat Allotment
Candidates who have been allotted a seat must report to their respective colleges with all original documents for verification and complete the admission process. Non-compliance or delay in reporting will result in forfeiture of the allotted seat.
For more updates on NEET UG Counselling 2025, keep visiting the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.