NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Released at mcc.nic.in — Check Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2025 Round 3 provisional seat allotment result on its official website — mcc.nic.in. Candidates who took part in the third round of UG medical counselling can now check and download their seat allotment result using their registration number and password.

Provisional Result Open for Correction

The provisional result is subject to corrections in case of any discrepancies. Candidates must report any issue or mismatch via email to mccresultquery@gmail.com by 6:00 PM on October 22, 2025.

After the given deadline, the provisional result will be treated as final and no further changes will be accepted.

No Legal Claim on Provisional Result

As per MCC’s official notice, this provisional allotment result is not legally binding and cannot be challenged in court. It is purely for informational purposes. The final seat allotment will be confirmed after the discrepancy window closes.

Final Allotment Letter and Reporting Instructions

Once the final allotment letter is made available on the MCC portal, candidates must download it and then report to their respective allotted colleges or institutions.

The reporting process involves:

Visiting the allotted college in person

Submitting original documents for verification

Completing admission formalities within the given timeline

Failure to report within the stipulated period may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Documents Required for College Reporting

Candidates must carry the following documents during reporting:

Seat allotment letter

NEET admit card

NEET score card or rank letter

Birth certificate

Class 10 certificate

Class 12 marksheet and certificate

Valid photo ID (Aadhaar card / PAN card / Driving Licence / Passport)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

How to Check NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result

Follow these simple steps to download your seat allotment result:

Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Click on the “NEET UG Counselling” section

Select “NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result”

Log in using your registration number and password

View, verify, and download your provisional seat allotment letter

Next Steps After Seat Allotment

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must report to their respective colleges with all original documents for verification and complete the admission process. Non-compliance or delay in reporting will result in forfeiture of the allotted seat.

For more updates on NEET UG Counselling 2025, keep visiting the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in.