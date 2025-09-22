NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Registration Begins September 29

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced that the registration process for NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3 will begin next week. According to the official schedule, candidates will be able to register for the third round of seat allotment from September 29, 2025. Those interested must complete the registration within the given deadline, as the last date to apply is October 5, 2025.

As per the counselling timeline, the choice-filling and locking window for candidates will open on September 30, 2025, and remain available until October 5, 2025. Once the choices are submitted, the seat allotment process will be carried out on October 6 and 7, 2025. The round 3 seat allotment result will be declared on October 8, 2025.

Candidates who are allotted seats in this round will have to report to their respective colleges with the required documents between October 9 and October 17, 2025. Failing to report within the deadline may lead to the cancellation of the allotted seat.

NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule

Registration and Payment: September 29 to October 5, 2025

Choice Filling and Locking: September 30 to October 5, 2025

Processing of Seat Allotment: October 6 and 7, 2025

Result Announcement: October 8, 2025

Reporting to Colleges: October 9 to 17, 2025

How to Register for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3

Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling. https://mcc.nic.in

Click on the "New Registration" option under the candidate activity section.

Enter your login ID and password.

Complete the registration form with the required details.

Save the form and submit it.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process carefully and keep track of the deadlines to avoid missing out on their preferred seats in this round of counselling.