NEET UG 2025 Results to Be Announced Soon: Check Expected Date, Websites, and Download Process
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the NEET UG 2025 results, with the official information bulletin stating June 14, 2025 as the result date. However, based on past trends, the results could be released earlier.
This year’s NEET UG exam, conducted on May 4, 2025, witnessed a record participation of over 22.7 lakh candidates across 4,750 exam centres in 557 Indian cities and 14 foreign locations.
NEET UG 2025 Result: Websites to Check
Candidates can check their results on the following platforms:
- neet.nta.nic.in – Official NTA NEET portal
- nta.ac.in – NTA’s main website
- exams.nta.ac.in – NTA exams hub
- UMANG App – Central government’s unified platform
- DigiLocker – For scorecard access and digital verification
How to Check NEET UG 2025 Result
To download your NEET UG scorecard, follow these simple steps:
- Visit the official NEET portal: neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’ link on the homepage
- Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security PIN
- Click on ‘Submit’
- Your scorecard will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
What Will the NEET UG 2025 Scorecard Include?
- Total Marks Obtained
- All India Rank (AIR)
- Category Rank
- Qualifying Status
- Cut-off marks for various categories
- List of NEET UG 2025 Toppers (released via press note)
Additional Guidelines for Candidates
- Ensure that your application details are handy before the result is announced
- Post result declaration, NTA will release the final answer key, which will help understand the score calculation
- Regularly monitor the official websites and reliable news sources to avoid misinformation
- The NEET UG 2025 result will play a vital role in admissions to MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses via central and state counselling