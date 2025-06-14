NEET UG 2025 Results to Be Announced Soon: Check Expected Date, Websites, and Download Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the NEET UG 2025 results, with the official information bulletin stating June 14, 2025 as the result date. However, based on past trends, the results could be released earlier.

This year’s NEET UG exam, conducted on May 4, 2025, witnessed a record participation of over 22.7 lakh candidates across 4,750 exam centres in 557 Indian cities and 14 foreign locations.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Websites to Check

Candidates can check their results on the following platforms:

neet.nta.nic.in – Official NTA NEET portal

– Official NTA NEET portal nta.ac.in – NTA’s main website

– NTA’s main website exams.nta.ac.in – NTA exams hub

– NTA exams hub UMANG App – Central government’s unified platform

DigiLocker – For scorecard access and digital verification

How to Check NEET UG 2025 Result

To download your NEET UG scorecard, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official NEET portal: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’ link on the homepage

Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security PIN

Click on ‘Submit’

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

What Will the NEET UG 2025 Scorecard Include?

Total Marks Obtained

All India Rank (AIR)

Category Rank

Qualifying Status

Cut-off marks for various categories

List of NEET UG 2025 Toppers (released via press note)

Additional Guidelines for Candidates