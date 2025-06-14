NEET UG 2025 Result Declared: Check Top 10 Female Toppers and Their Percentiles

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the NEET UG 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the highly competitive medical entrance examination can now download their scorecards from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, lakhs of aspirants appeared for NEET UG 2025, aiming to secure admission to top medical colleges across India. Among them, several female candidates have made an impressive mark by securing ranks in the national top 100.

Top 10 Female Toppers in NEET UG 2025

Here’s a list of the top-performing female candidates along with their All India Ranks (AIR) and percentiles:

Name NEET Rank Percentile Avika Aggarwal 5 99.9996832 Aashi Singh 12 99.9994568 Badhe Siddhi Manjabapu 26 99.9987779 Tanisha 29 99.9986421 Oorja Rajesh Shah 31 99.9985063 Tisha Jain 51 99.9974653 Rishika Choudhary 62 99.9971484 Aashna 68 99.9968316 Harini Sriram 72 99.9966958 Shirin Gupta 81 99.9962432

