NEET UG 2025 Result Declared: Check Top 10 Female Toppers and Their Percentiles
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the NEET UG 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the highly competitive medical entrance examination can now download their scorecards from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.
This year, lakhs of aspirants appeared for NEET UG 2025, aiming to secure admission to top medical colleges across India. Among them, several female candidates have made an impressive mark by securing ranks in the national top 100.
Top 10 Female Toppers in NEET UG 2025
Here’s a list of the top-performing female candidates along with their All India Ranks (AIR) and percentiles:
|Name
|NEET Rank
|Percentile
|Avika Aggarwal
|5
|99.9996832
|Aashi Singh
|12
|99.9994568
|Badhe Siddhi Manjabapu
|26
|99.9987779
|Tanisha
|29
|99.9986421
|Oorja Rajesh Shah
|31
|99.9985063
|Tisha Jain
|51
|99.9974653
|Rishika Choudhary
|62
|99.9971484
|Aashna
|68
|99.9968316
|Harini Sriram
|72
|99.9966958
|Shirin Gupta
|81
|99.9962432
