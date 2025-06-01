NEET UG 2025 Answer Key This Week, Result on June 14 Likely

Students who appeared for the NEET UG 2025 exam are eagerly waiting for the provisional answer key. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release it this week. The exam was held on May 4, 2025, and over 21 lakh students wrote the test at more than 4,750 centers in India and 14 cities abroad.

Once released, students will be able to check the answer key, their OMR response sheets, and recorded answers. This will help them estimate their scores before the final results.

How to Check NEET UG 2025 Answer Key:

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key” link

Log in using your application number and password or date of birth

Download and check the answer key, OMR sheet, and recorded responses

Students will also get a chance to raise objections if they find any errors in the provisional answer key. After reviewing the challenges, the NTA will release the final answer key, followed by the NEET UG 2025 results, which are likely to be announced on June 14, 2025.

NEET UG is the main exam for admission into MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses across India. Once results are out, the counseling process for medical admissions will begin.

Students are advised to regularly check the official NEET website for updates on answer keys, results, and counseling.