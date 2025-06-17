NEET UG 2025: 12.36 Lakh Qualify, But Only 1.18 Lakh MBBS Seats Available

Securing admission into a higher education program has long been a primary concern for students appearing in competitive exams. For medical aspirants in particular, clearing NEET-UG—one of India’s most competitive entrance exams—is no longer a guarantee of securing an MBBS seat.

According to recent data, 12.36 lakh students qualified NEET-UG 2024. However, there are only 1,18,190 MBBS seats available across government and private medical colleges in India, including top-tier institutions like AIIMS and JIPMER. This enormous gap between qualified candidates and available seats has left thousands of aspirants in uncertainty.

In a country already struggling with a low doctor-to-patient ratio, this shortage of training capacity poses a serious challenge. While the younger generation is ready to serve, the medical education infrastructure is lagging behind in preparing them.

As per the National Medical Commission’s UG seat matrix for 2024–25, five states account for nearly 45% of all MBBS seats:

Tamil Nadu – 11,725

Uttar Pradesh – 11,225

Karnataka – 11,045

Maharashtra – 10,595

Telangana – 8,540

In contrast, states with the lowest number of MBBS seats include:

Arunachal Pradesh – 50

Meghalaya – 50

Andaman and Nicobar Islands – 114

Dadra and Nagar Haveli – 177

Sikkim – 150

For those unable to secure an MBBS seat, alternative paths include studying abroad, pursuing AYUSH (alternate medicine systems), or entering allied health sciences.

The government has made steady progress in expanding capacity. In 2014, India had 51,000 MBBS seats across 387 colleges. By 2023, this figure more than doubled to 1.07 lakh seats across 706 colleges. As of 2024–25, there are 1,18,190 seats in 780 medical colleges, including newer AIIMS campuses set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and medical colleges in underserved regions.

However, despite this growth, demand still far exceeds supply. Many states still lack government medical colleges, deepening regional disparities in access to medical education.

For NEET qualifiers, the journey doesn’t end with the exam. Centralized counseling will now determine who among the many gets to pursue their dream of becoming a doctor.

The Cost of Becoming a Doctor

Pursuing an MBBS degree in India can be financially overwhelming.

In government medical colleges, annual tuition ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, bringing the total cost of the 5.5-year course to approximately ₹1–7 lakh.

In private colleges, the annual tuition is much steeper, between ₹10 lakh and ₹25 lakh, raising the total cost to ₹50 lakh–₹1.25 crore.

However, there are exceptions. AIIMS and JIPMER continue to offer one of the most affordable medical education pathways, with annual fees under ₹10,000, making them highly sought-after among aspirants.