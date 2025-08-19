NEET PG Results 2025 Expected Today: How to Download Scorecard?

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 results either today or tomorrow (August 19 or 20). "The results are ready to be published, so we may release it today or tomorrow, or at maximum by Thursday," an NBE senior told reporters. Once released, the aspirants who appeared for the test will be able to view their scores from the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

This year, NEET PG 2025 was conducted in a single shift between 9 am and 12:30 pm.

NEET PG 2025 Result: Steps to check scorecards

Go to the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in

On homepage, locate and click on the “NEET PG 2025 Result” link

On redirected page, enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required credentials

Submit the information to check result online

Download the result page and take its printout for future references

The exam is conducted every year to determine admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and Postgraduate Diploma (PG Diploma) courses across medical colleges in India.