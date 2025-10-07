NEET PG Counselling 2025: Schedule Expected Soon, Stay Updated

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule shortly. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the counselling process can keep checking official updates to stay informed.

Expected Timeline for NEET PG Counselling 2025

Reports suggest that the counselling schedule for NEET PG 2025 is likely to be published by mid-October. Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website for the latest notifications regarding counselling dates, registration, and seat allotment.

Delay Due to Supreme Court Hearing

The complete counselling schedule has not yet been issued due to a pending Supreme Court hearing concerning the transparency of the NEET PG 2025 answer key. The court is expected to deliver its verdict in the next two weeks.

During the last hearing, the Supreme Court directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to respond within two weeks to petitions filed by NEET PG candidates and the United Doctors Front.

Concerns Over Answer Key Transparency

Earlier, the NBEMS released the NEET PG answer key along with question IDs, but candidates raised concerns about the lack of transparency. Many argued that issuing question IDs instead of the full question paper made it difficult to cross-check answers and verify scores accurately.

Candidates highlighted that without the question paper, it is challenging to assess the fairness of the evaluation process. This issue has led to several petitions, urging authorities to ensure a more transparent evaluation system.

Current Status of Counselling

At present, counselling for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats remains on hold. However, a few states have already started their state-level NEET PG 2025 counselling for admissions to medical colleges within their jurisdiction. Aspirants seeking admission under the AIQ must wait until the Supreme Court hearing is concluded and the MCC announces the official counselling schedule.

Candidates are advised to stay updated on all notifications and prepare the required documents for a smooth counselling process once the schedule is released.

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