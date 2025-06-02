NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip OUT, Check Steps to Download Here!

This week, the NEET PG 2025 test city slip is anticipated to be made available on the official website, nbe.edu.in, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates will also receive the city slips on their registered email addresses as soon as they become available.

Applicants can use these city slips to learn ahead of time the city they will be taking their exam in. Prior to the publication of the NEET PG admit card, this is the initial step. On June 15, a single shift of the NEET PG 2025 exam is planned.

NEET PG 2025: How to download the city intimation slip?

Once the release is complete, candidates can take the following actions:

Go to nbe.edu.in.

Click the link for NEET PG 2025.

Enter your password and registered ID to log in.

Check the details and download the city notification slip.

NEET PG 2025 Admit Card to be released next?

The NEET PG admit card will be issued by NBEMS following the city slips. The candidate's name, application number, birthdate, exam date, time, center address, category, and shift timing are among the details that applicants should carefully review.

Don't forget to bring a passport-sized, color photo with a white backdrop that you can put on the printed admission card. Entry will not be permitted without it. In accordance with the Supreme Court's May 30 ruling, NEET PG will only be offered in one shift this year. The decision was made to prevent any potential issues.

Since no two question papers can ever be the same difficulty, the court ruled that it would be unjust to candidates to administer the exam in two shifts. NBEMS employs a normalization formula and allocates shifts at random to reduce bias. Students are ranked using percentile scores up to seven decimal places. Older candidates are given an advantage when there are ties.