NBSE Compartment Result 2025 Out for HSLC and HSSLC at nbsenl.edu.in
The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has officially released the NBSE Compartment Results 2025 for both Class 10 (HSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) students. Candidates who appeared for the improvement exams can now check their results on the board's official website — nbsenl.edu.in.
Marksheet Distribution Begins July 18
While the online scorecards are now accessible, students will be able to collect their official marksheets from July 18, 2025, through their respective schools.
Exam Details
The NBSE conducted the HSSLC Compartment Examinations from June 6 to June 19, 2025. The result sheet includes important details such as:
- Student’s name
- Roll number
- Father’s name
- School name
- Exam and subject names
- Maximum and obtained marks
- Result status
- Remarks
How to Check NBSE Compartment Result 2025 (Class 10 & 12)
Students can follow these simple steps to download their improvement results:
- Visit the official NBSE website: nbsenl.edu.in
- Click on the ‘HSLC/HSSLC Improvement Results’ link
- You’ll be redirected to the login page
- Enter your roll number and date of birth
- The result will appear on the screen — download and save it for future reference
For any discrepancies or assistance, students are advised to contact their respective schools or the NBSE helpline.
Stay tuned for more updates on board results, college admissions, and career guidance.