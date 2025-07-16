NBSE Compartment Result 2025 Out for HSLC and HSSLC at nbsenl.edu.in

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has officially released the NBSE Compartment Results 2025 for both Class 10 (HSLC) and Class 12 (HSSLC) students. Candidates who appeared for the improvement exams can now check their results on the board's official website — nbsenl.edu.in.

Marksheet Distribution Begins July 18

While the online scorecards are now accessible, students will be able to collect their official marksheets from July 18, 2025, through their respective schools.

Exam Details

The NBSE conducted the HSSLC Compartment Examinations from June 6 to June 19, 2025. The result sheet includes important details such as:

Student’s name

Roll number

Father’s name

School name

Exam and subject names

Maximum and obtained marks

Result status

Remarks

How to Check NBSE Compartment Result 2025 (Class 10 & 12)

Students can follow these simple steps to download their improvement results:

Visit the official NBSE website: nbsenl.edu.in

Click on the ‘HSLC/HSSLC Improvement Results’ link

You’ll be redirected to the login page

Enter your roll number and date of birth

The result will appear on the screen — download and save it for future reference

For any discrepancies or assistance, students are advised to contact their respective schools or the NBSE helpline.

Stay tuned for more updates on board results, college admissions, and career guidance.