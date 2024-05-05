Nation's Biggest Medical Entrance Test NEET UG 2024 Today

NEET UG 2024 exams: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for seeking admission into medical colleges across the country will be held today, May 5. National Testing Agency (NTA) is authorised to conduct the NEET UG 2024 exams.

The NEET UG 2024 exam is being conducted in the afternoon session - 2 pm to 5.30 pm. Nearly 25 lakh students will take this exam at different centres located in 557 cities throughout the country. 14 examination centres are also set up outside India.

Around 75,000 students will write this exam in Andhra Pradesh state. The candidates have been instructed to follow the dress code before coming to the examination centre. They have been asked to report at their respective exam centre at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm for proper frisking. Students have been discouraged from wearing the shoes.

Also Read: Closure report in Rohith Vemula case causes huge embarrassment to Congress