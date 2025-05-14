Nasscom Foundation and IG Group Launch Skilling Program for Marginalized Youth

Nasscom Foundation, in collaboration with IG Group, has successfully trained 2,000 marginalized individuals through its Skilling and Employability Programme for Youth. The initiative aimed to bridge the skill gap and create employment-ready youth from marginalized communities.

Over 60% of the participants were women, and of the total 2,000, 480 have already secured employment.

The program targeted students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, equipping them with both technical and workplace-readiness skills while preparing them for the digital economy.

In-person training was conducted at colleges and institutions across Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Delhi NCR.

As part of the program, participants underwent two distinct learning tracks: the Digital 101 course, which provided 1,200 students with a strong foundation in emerging technologies, and specialized domain courses for 800 students in Business Process Management (BPM) – Finance & Accounting, BPM – Banking, and Data Science & Analytics.

Underscoring the importance of the program, Nasscom Foundation CEO Jyoti Sharma emphasized that India’s demographic dividend can only be realized when young people are equipped with future-ready skills.

IG Group Technology COO and Head of IG India, Anand Kadur, remarked, “It’s been inspiring to see the transformation in these students. Through this initiative, we are not only enabling individuals but also uplifting entire families and communities.”

The initiative also placed strong emphasis on holistic development, with participants receiving soft skills training in communication, workplace ethics, and professional behavior.

Guest lectures, career guidance sessions, and industry visits were also conducted to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world expectations.