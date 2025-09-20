Mysuru Dussehra: Schools Get 18-Day Holiday From September 20 to October 7

The world-renowned Mysuru Dussehra festival is set to unfold in all its royal splendour this year. With the golden howdah polished and the royal elephant squad ready, the countdown has begun for the private durbar inside the palace.

Adding to the festive cheer, the Department of School Education has declared an 18-day holiday for government schools across Karnataka, from September 20 to October 7. However, schools will remain open on October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti. The long break has brought smiles to children and families eager to soak in the cultural extravaganza.

The celebrations begin on September 22 with rituals at Chamundi Hills. Over 11 days, Mysuru will come alive with cultural programs, exhibitions, and traditional showcases. This year, the Karnataka government has chosen Booker Prize-winning Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the festivities, highlighting the festival’s cultural and literary pride.

The undisputed highlight will be the grand Jamboo Savari on October 2, where decorated elephants—led by the mighty Abhimanyu carrying the wooden practice howdah—will parade before lakhs of spectators. Inside the palace, the golden throne has been assembled, while rehearsals with the royal elephants are in full swing.

Recognised as Karnataka’s Nada Habba (state festival), Mysuru Dussehra continues to blend royal traditions, cultural legacy, and devotion to Goddess Chamundeshwari. With lakhs of visitors expected from around the globe, Mysuru is ready to showcase its timeless grandeur once again.