Is September 22 a Bank Holiday? Check the State-wise Bank Holidays This Month

As September draws to a close, several bank holidays are lined up across India during the last week of the month. Customers should plan ahead to avoid inconvenience with cash deposits, cheque clearances, and branch-related work. This week features a mix of regional bank holidays and routine closures observed across the country under the RBI holiday calendar 2025.

Key Bank Holiday on September 22

Rajasthan (Jaipur): Banks will remain closed for Navratra Sthapna, marking the start of the Navratri festivities.

Banks will remain closed for Navratra Sthapna, marking the start of the Navratri festivities. Telangana: Banks will be closed for the first day of Bathukamma, a vibrant floral festival celebrated across the state.

Other State-Specific Bank Holidays

Tuesday, September 23:

Jammu & Kashmir (Jammu and Srinagar) – Banks closed on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last Dogra ruler.

Haryana – Banks closed for Heroes’ Martyrdom Day, honoring local heroes.

Nationwide Bank Closures

Later in the week, banks will observe their routine nationwide closures:

Saturday, September 27 – Fourth Saturday, when banks across India remain closed.

Sunday, September 28 – Regular Sunday holiday for all banks.

Customers are advised to complete any urgent banking work in advance to avoid delays due to these holidays.