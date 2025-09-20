H-1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Flight Chaos, Airfares Soar as Indians Rush Back Before Sept 21

The shocking decision by US President Donald Trump to raise the H-1B visa fee to an unprecedented $100,000 (₹88 lakh) has unleashed chaos among Indian professionals. According to the new order, set to take effect from 12:01 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. IST) on September 21, H-1B visa holders will not be allowed to re-enter the United States unless their employers pay the revised fee.

The sudden directive has triggered panic and anxiety among Indians currently travelling outside the US, especially as its timing coincides with the annual Durga Puja holiday season, when many Indian tech workers traditionally fly home.

While some passengers were fortunate enough to postpone travel after the announcement, those who had already left the US now face an almost impossible task of returning before the deadline.

Social media posts from airports described frantic scenes of Indian passengers deplaning mid-journey as news spread.

At San Francisco International Airport, an Emirates flight was delayed for hours after several Indian passengers demanded to disembark.

Similar incidents were reported in Dubai and other major transit hubs, with 10–15 passengers reportedly leaving flights within 20 minutes of hearing the re-entry cut-off.

The chaos also sent airfares soaring. Within hours, ticket prices from New Delhi to New York jumped from ₹37,000 to nearly ₹70,000–₹80,000, with last-minute bookings touching $4,500.

The H-1B visa—long a gateway for skilled Indian workers—has repeatedly made headlines as Trump intensifies efforts to tighten immigration. His latest executive order, hiking the application fee for sponsoring companies to $100,000, now threatens to fundamentally reshape America’s skilled immigration system.