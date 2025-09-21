Bank Holidays Next Week in India: September 22 to 30, 2025

Banks in India will shut down for many holidays next week, including weekend breaks, according to the RBI holiday schedule. Customers should be aware that the holidays include both public and private banks, as well as the State Bank of India (SBI), and differ based on regional and cultural practices.

Bank Closures Next Week

Monday, September 22, 2025: Banks in Jaipur will remain closed in observance of Navratra Sthapna, which marks the beginning of the Navratri festival celebrated by Hindus.

Tuesday, September 23, 2025: Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will not operate in celebration of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.

Saturday, 27th September 2025: A fourth Saturday holiday will be celebrated across the country, so banks in India will be closed.

Other Bank Holidays during September

Thursday, 18th September 2025: Banks in Srinagar and Jammu were closed for Unitarian Anniversary Day, celebrating the establishment of the Unitarian Church in 1887.

Monday, 29th September 2025: Banks in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati will be closed for Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja.

Tuesday, September 30, 2025: Various cities, such as Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi, will remain closed on account of Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Durga Puja and Navratri.

Weekly Regular Closures

Sundays: Banks are closed all over the country on September 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Saturdays: Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, i.e., September 13 and 27.

Banking Services During Holidays

Even during times when banks are shut, customers can still avail themselves of online and mobile banking facilities. ATMs will continue to function for cash withdrawals, and UPI and app-based transactions can be conducted normally unless technical curbs are specifically declared.

The RBI and state governments declare bank holidays on national and local festivals, working requirements, religious occasions, and cultural events. Official notifications are placed on the RBI website and conveyed to financial institutions for smooth operations.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Schools Get 12-Day Dussehra Holidays from September 22; Begins tomorrow!