Muharram 2025 Holiday in Telangana: Are Schools Closed on July 7, today?

The celebration of Ashura, which is the 10th day of Muharram, on Sunday, July 6, 2025, created confusion among parents and students in Telangana on whether Monday, July 7, would be a public holiday or not. Even though the official celebration was on a Sunday, school responses in the state were mixed.

A few Telangana private schools chose to declare Monday, July 7, as a holiday, although Muharram was marked on the day before. These schools informed parents that classes would be kept suspended as a token of respect or to allow families to attend local religious functions. The gesture was welcomed by many families, particularly in Muslim-dominated areas.

Conversely, state government schools throughout the state mostly observed July 7 as a routine working day. Since Ashura fell on a Sunday, a weekly holiday, in any case, no special holiday was announced by state-owned schools. Therefore, students of such institutions returned to their normal routine on Monday without any prolonged vacation.

Aside from private and government schools, some aided and semi-private schools also opted to function normally on July 7. These choices were largely driven by school internal policies and local customs. The majority of the schools went about conducting their academic sessions as planned, resulting in a mixed reaction within the education sector.

The absence of a uniform ruling created confusion among parents and students, with most not knowing if their school would be open on July 7. Some who had the day off on July 6 celebrated the holiday, while others went back to school as normal.

Significantly, the observance of Muharram and associated holidays would also differ from district to district. Places with large Shia Muslim populations might have announced a second holiday on July 7 for processions and observances of a religious nature. Other areas, however, adhered to the standard state calendar.

In all, while a handful of private schools announced a holiday on July 7, most government schools and other educational organizations in Telangana opened as usual. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective institutions about any holiday announcements to steer clear of last-minute confusion.

Also read: TG ICET Results 2025 to be Released Today at 3 PM – Check Rank Card at icet.tgche.ac.in