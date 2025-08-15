MPBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exam Timetable 2026 Released: Check Subject-Wise Dates and Guidelines

Students in Madhya Pradesh can now plan their preparations better, as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially released the timetable for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

According to the schedule, the Class 12 Higher Secondary exams will be held from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while the Class 10 High School exams will take place between February 11 and March 2, 2026. Both exams will begin with the Hindi paper.

Exam Day Timings & Guidelines

Exam Time: 9:00 AM

Reporting Time: 8:00 AM

Entry Closes: 8:45 AM (15 minutes before the paper starts)

Answer Sheet Distribution: 10 minutes before the exam

Students must strictly follow the timings to avoid disqualification.

MPBSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2026

Feb 11: Hindi

Feb 13: Urdu

Feb 14: NSQF, Artificial Intelligence

Feb 17: English

Feb 19: Sanskrit

Feb 20: Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi

Feb 24: Mathematics

Feb 27: Science

Mar 2: Social Sciences

MPBSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2026

Feb 7: Hindi

Feb 9: Urdu, Marathi

Feb 13: Physics, Economics, Poultry, Fisheries

Feb 14: Biotechnology, Music, Tabla-Pakhawaj

Feb 16: Sanskrit

Feb 17: Drawing & Design

Feb 18: Chemistry, History, Business Studies

Feb 19: Psychology

Feb 20: NSQF, Physical Education

Feb 21: Agriculture, Home Science, Accountancy

Feb 23: Biology

Feb 25: Mathematics

Feb 26: Political Science

Feb 27: Informatics Practices

Mar 2: Sociology

Mar 3: Geography, Crop Production, Health

The MPBSE has advised students to start targeted revisions early and avoid last-minute confusion. The complete timetable is available on the official MPBSE website.