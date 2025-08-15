MPBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exam Timetable 2026 Released: Check Subject-Wise Dates and Guidelines
Students in Madhya Pradesh can now plan their preparations better, as the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially released the timetable for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.
According to the schedule, the Class 12 Higher Secondary exams will be held from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while the Class 10 High School exams will take place between February 11 and March 2, 2026. Both exams will begin with the Hindi paper.
Exam Day Timings & Guidelines
- Exam Time: 9:00 AM
- Reporting Time: 8:00 AM
- Entry Closes: 8:45 AM (15 minutes before the paper starts)
- Answer Sheet Distribution: 10 minutes before the exam
- Students must strictly follow the timings to avoid disqualification.
MPBSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2026
- Feb 11: Hindi
- Feb 13: Urdu
- Feb 14: NSQF, Artificial Intelligence
- Feb 17: English
- Feb 19: Sanskrit
- Feb 20: Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Sindhi
- Feb 24: Mathematics
- Feb 27: Science
- Mar 2: Social Sciences
MPBSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2026
- Feb 7: Hindi
- Feb 9: Urdu, Marathi
- Feb 13: Physics, Economics, Poultry, Fisheries
- Feb 14: Biotechnology, Music, Tabla-Pakhawaj
- Feb 16: Sanskrit
- Feb 17: Drawing & Design
- Feb 18: Chemistry, History, Business Studies
- Feb 19: Psychology
- Feb 20: NSQF, Physical Education
- Feb 21: Agriculture, Home Science, Accountancy
- Feb 23: Biology
- Feb 25: Mathematics
- Feb 26: Political Science
- Feb 27: Informatics Practices
- Mar 2: Sociology
- Mar 3: Geography, Crop Production, Health
The MPBSE has advised students to start targeted revisions early and avoid last-minute confusion. The complete timetable is available on the official MPBSE website.