MP School Declares 10-Day Holiday Amid Leopard Sighting in Pathrota

Shri Tagore Vidya Mandir School, located in the Power Grid complex in Pathrota, Itarsi, will remain closed for 10 days following fears of a leopard attack. The holiday has been declared from 4 September to 13 September.

Residents and school authorities have expressed concern over the movement of a female leopard in the area. Locals suggest the animal may be aggressive following the death of her cub, raising the risk of potential attacks.

The school principal stated that online classes will continue during the holiday period to ensure students do not miss out on lessons. The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has been alerted and will conduct a rescue operation to safely capture the leopard. Regular school operations will resume once the animal is rescued.

Authorities have urged residents and students to remain cautious and avoid venturing into areas near the Power Grid complex until the situation is under control.