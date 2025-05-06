Mizoram Board Class 12 Result 2025 Out Now: Check HSSLC Results Now!

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results for the year 2025 today, May 6, at 12 noon. Students who appeared for the examination can access their results on the official MBSE website, mbse.edu.in, by entering their roll number and registration number.

With high web traffic expected once the link is activated, students are advised to remain patient in case of slow loading or temporary delays.

How to Check MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 Online

To access the Class 12 results online, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official websites — mbse.edu.in or mbseonline.com.

Navigate to the ‘Results’ section.

Click on the link for “HSSLC Examination Results 2025.”

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Result via SMS Facility

For students in remote areas or those with limited internet connectivity, MBSE has provided an SMS-based service. To use this, open the messaging app on your mobile phone and type the following based on your stream:

For Science: MBSE12S Roll Number

For Arts: MBSE12A Roll Number

For Commerce: MBSE12C Roll Number

Send the SMS to 5676750. The result will be sent to your phone via text message.

Access Through DigiLocker

Students can also obtain their digital marksheet via DigiLocker. To do so, they must register on digilocker.gov.in or through the DigiLocker mobile app using their Aadhaar number, mobile number, and other personal details. After logging in, students can go to the ‘Education’ section, select 'MBSE HSSLC Result 2025', enter their roll number, and download their result.

WhatsApp-Based Result Service

MBSE has introduced a WhatsApp option for checking results. Students can send their roll number to either 9863883041 or 9863722521. The result will be sent back through a WhatsApp message.

Minimum Passing Marks and Supplementary Exams

To pass the MBSE HSSLC examinations, students must secure at least 33 percent in each subject and overall. Those who do not meet the minimum criteria in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations. Details regarding the supplementary exam schedule will be released shortly after the declaration of results.

Re-evaluation and Improvement Options

Students who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation or improvement exams. Applications must be submitted with the prescribed fee for each subject. MBSE will announce the re-evaluation dates and procedures on the official website.

Class 10 Results Already Announced

Earlier, the MBSE had declared the Class 10 results on April 29. The overall pass percentage stood at 76.68 percent. Boys performed slightly better with a pass rate of 77.86 percent, while girls recorded a pass percentage of 75.63 percent.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official MBSE website for timely updates and instructions following the result announcement.