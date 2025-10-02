MHA IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: Objection Process & Result Details

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will soon release the answer key for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant/Executive Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on September 29 and 30, 2025, can check and download the answer key from the official website: mha.gov.in.

How to Download MHA IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025:

Visit the official website: mha.gov.in .

. Click on the link for the MHA IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 PDF.

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Download and save the PDF.

Take a printout for future reference.

Steps to Raise Objections Against the Answer Key:

Candidates who wish to challenge any answer can do so through the official objection window:

Visit mha.gov.in .

. Click on the answer key objection window link.

Log in using your registration number and roll number.

Select the questions you wish to raise objections for.

Upload supporting documents in PDF format.

Pay the required answer key objection fee and submit.

Download and save the submitted objection receipt for reference.

After reviewing all objections, MHA will release the final answer key along with the result on the official portal.

Checking MHA IB Security Assistant Merit List 2025:

Once released, candidates can check the merit list by:

Visiting mha.gov.in .

. Clicking on the MHA IB Security Assistant Merit List PDF.

Downloading and saving the toppers list for reference.

For further updates and detailed information on the MHA IB Security Assistant Result 2025, candidates should regularly visit the official website: mha.gov.in