May 20 Schools Holiday or not?

As May 20 is near, students and parents are also asking if it is a school holiday or not. It depends in India, with a few states already on summer vacation and others remaining open.

States with Summer Holidays

Telangana: Summer holidays have already started in some schools.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools are on summer vacation.

Tamil Nadu: Summer holidays have started in most of the schools.

Chhattisgarh: Schools are shut for the summer break.

Madhya Pradesh: Certain schools have commenced their summer vacation.

West Bengal: Summer vacations were recently declared.

Delhi: Summer vacation began on May 11, so May 20 is certainly a holiday.

Noida: Schools are closed for summer vacations beginning from May 20.

States Without Summer Vacations

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools have been operating normally after a temporary closure owing to the India-Pakistan border issue.

Haryana: Summer vacations are declared from June 1st, and thus, schools remain open on May 20.

States Where Early Summer Holidays Are Possible

Punjab: Early summer holidays are likely, but not confirmed yet.

It is noteworthy that school holiday dates might be different depending on the school or education board. To get the most recent information, it is advisable to contact individual schools or local education authorities.

