May 15 Schools Holiday or not?

Summer Holidays for schools are announced in a few states, but other students and parents are wondering whether May 15 is a school holiday or not? The holiday status of May 15 differs in various states in India. Some states have already announced summer vacations, while some states are yet to adhere to their normal academic calendars.

States with Summer Holidays

Some states have declared summer holidays, which may or may not include May 15:

Telangana: Summer holidays have started in Telangana, and schools will be closed for the time being.

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh schools are also on summer holiday, which may run through May 15 or later.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu school summer vacation has begun, and May 15 will be a part of it.

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh schools have already begun their summer holidays, and May 15 will be a holiday.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh schools are also on summer vacation, including May 15.

West Bengal: West Bengal also declared summer holidays a few days ago, and schools will remain shut on May 15.

Delhi: Schools in Delhi also began their summer breaks from May 11, so May 15 is declared a holiday.

States with Routine Schedules

Schools in other states will follow a regular schedule on May 15, as there are no extraordinary reasons, festivals, or occasions announced for this date. Those states are:

Jammu and Kashmir: Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir are operating as usual, even after recent events along the India-Pak border.

Conclusion

Whether May 15 is holiday or not actually depends on what state you're in. In states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, or Delhi, May 15 will be holiday because of vacations during summer break. But other states, there will be routine schedules. Check with your school or state educational board for exact information.

