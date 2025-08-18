Maharashtra TAIT Result 2025 Out likely Today: Direct Link, Cut-Off, and Merit List

The Maharashtra State Pariksha Parishad (MSP) is anticipated to declare the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025 results today, August 18, 2025, although there's no official confirmation yet. Thousands of candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for their results.

TAIT 2025 Exam Overview

The Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune, conducted the TAIT exam for the recruitment of teachers in the state. In total, 2,28,808 candidates had registered for the test, and 2,11,308 candidates took the test. Out of these candidates, 15,756 were applicants for B.Ed., and 1,342 candidates possessed D.L.Ed. qualifications.

Eligibility Criteria for Result Declaration

To be eligible for the declaration of results, candidates have to submit their marksheets or certificates within a month of clearing the exam. Among the total applicants, 9,952 B.Ed. and 827 D.L.Ed. candidates have successfully submitted their documents, with 10,779 candidates now being eligible for the declaration of results. Nevertheless, 5,804 B.Ed. and 515 D.L.Ed. candidates haven't submitted their documents yet.

How to Check Maharashtra TAIT 2025 Result

After the declaration, candidates can check their results by following these steps:

Go to the official website: mscepune.in

Click on the "TAIT 2025 Result" link

Enter your Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth

See and download the result

Take a print for future use

Important Points to Remember

Candidates who do not submit their documents on time will not get their results and will not be considered in further teacher recruitment processes.

Shortlisted candidates must download their TAIT Scorecard and verify the official cut-off marks.

Shortlisted candidates will move on to the subsequent recruitment stages, such as district-wise selection, document verification, and other formalities.

Results will be provided only to those candidates who submitted professional qualification documents.

Stay Updated

Continuously check the official website (mscepune.in) for the latest updates on the TAIT 2025 result. It is anticipated that the result will be announced in the last week of August 2025 as per the previous announcement.

