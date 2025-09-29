Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2026 Time Table OUT Now? Here's What We Know!

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is preparing to release the time table for the 2026 SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board examinations. Students across the state are waiting for the official schedule, which will help them plan their studies for one of the most important academic milestones in their school years.

Once announced, the complete time table will be available on the board’s official website mahahsscboard.in. The document will be provided in PDF format and will include subject wise exam dates, timings, centre details, subject codes and important instructions for exam days. In the previous academic cycle, the board released the SSC and HSC date sheets on November 25, so many expect the 2026 schedule to follow a similar timeline.

Based on patterns from recent years, the 2026 board examinations are likely to be conducted between February and March. In 2025, the HSC exams were held from February 11 to March 11 while the SSC exams ran from February 21 to March 17. A similar pattern is expected in 2026 with minor adjustments in dates. Practical exams for HSC are likely to take place earlier, possibly in late January or early February.

Steps to Download the Time Table

Students can follow these steps to download the official Maharashtra SSC and HSC time table once it is released:

Visit the Maharashtra State Board website at mahahsscboard.in

Look for the section titled Latest Notifications or SSC/HSC Exam Time Table 2026

Click on the relevant link for SSC or HSC

The time table will open as a PDF document

Download the PDF to your device and save it for reference

Take a printout if needed to keep track of the schedule during your preparation

The schedule will also include exam day guidelines, such as reporting times, permitted materials and rules for leaving the exam hall. It will cover all major streams including Science, Commerce, Arts and vocational courses.

While waiting for the official announcement, students are encouraged to continue revising with the February to March window in mind. Completing the syllabus early, solving previous years’ question papers and practising time management can help them stay prepared. Keeping an eye on the official website will ensure they do not miss the release of the schedule.

The announcement of the Maharashtra SSC and HSC timetable is expected to bring clarity and allow students to organise study plans, mock tests and coaching sessions with confidence ahead of the 2026 board exams.