Maharashtra to Offer Basic Military Training to Students from Class 1

The Maharashtra government has introduced a new initiative to offer foundational defence training to students starting from Class 1. The objective is to nurture patriotism, discipline, and physical fitness from an early age.

Announcing this pioneering effort, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse shared that the sessions will be conducted by retired defence personnel, supported by physical education instructors, NCC representatives, and members of the Scouts and Guides. “The idea is to inspire love for the nation and encourage consistent routines such as exercise and self-discipline, which will benefit youngsters in the long term,” he noted.

The plan has received backing from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. To roll it out effectively, the administration aims to mobilize over 2.5 lakh veterans throughout the state.

This development comes amid growing friction between India and Pakistan, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror incident and India’s counter-operation, Sindoor, on May 7, which targeted militant bases across the border.

Meanwhile, the country has also carried out a series of large-scale civil preparedness drills. Operations such as ‘Abhyas’ on May 7 and ‘Shield’ on May 31 were staged in frontier regions to train citizens and authorities for crisis scenarios, reflecting a broader emphasis on homeland security.

This early defence education for schoolchildren fits into a wider national strategy focused on readiness and resilience, starting at the grassroots level.