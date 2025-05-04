Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 to Be Announced Tomorrow, May 5 at 1 PM – Here’s How to Check Your Scores

Mumbai, May 4: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Board Examination Results 2025 on May 5 at 1 PM. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites – mahresult.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and mahahsscboard.in.

The HSC examinations were conducted across the state from February 11 to March 11, 2025. Over 14 lakh students are believed to have appeared for the exams this year.

How to Check Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2025:

Students can follow the steps below to access their results:

Visit the official website – mahresult.nic.in

Click on the link titled 'HSC Examination Result 2025' on the homepage

Select ‘HSC/Class 12’ from the dropdown menu

Enter your Roll Number and Mother’s First Name as printed on the admit card

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the marksheet for reference

The digital mark sheet will also be available for download through DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. Students are advised to ensure that their login credentials are correct to avoid any delays.

Last Year’s Performance Overview (2024):

In 2024, the Maharashtra HSC results were declared on May 21. The exam saw the registration of 14,33,371 students, out of which 14,23,970 appeared and 13,29,684 passed, resulting in an impressive pass percentage of 93.37%.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.44%, while boys recorded 91.60%. Among all divisions, Konkan achieved the highest success rate at 97.51%, whereas Mumbai had the lowest at 91.95%.

Important Links:

mahresult.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

mahahsscboard.in

Students and parents are advised to stay calm and patient as website traffic may be high when results are released. For official updates, keep checking the MSBSHSE websites and verified government sources.