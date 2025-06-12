Maharashtra HSC Hall Ticket 2025 Released: Download at mahahsscboard.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) published the Maharashtra HSC hall ticket 2025 on January 11, 2025, on the official website, mahahsscboard.in. The admit card is an important document that must be acquired by students to sit for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams.

Key Highlights

Admit Card Release Date: January 11, 2025

Admit Card Availability: Available on the official website, mahahsscboard.in

Admit Card Download: Admit cards can be downloaded by colleges through their login details

Hall Pass: Additional hall passes are expected in June 2025

Significance of Admit Card

The Maharashtra HSC admit card 2025 will have important details, such as:

Name of the student

Roll number

Admit card number

Date of Examination

Name and address of the examination center

Instructions for Students

The following instructions have to be followed by students:

Get the admit card from school after the principal signature

Bring the admit card to the exam center on every exam day

Follow the general instructions described on the admit card, for example, do not bring electronic devices to the exam center

Download Admit Card

To download the admit card, students and schools can follow these steps:

Go to the official website: mahahsscboard.in

Click on the link "Admit Card"

Choose the appropriate option (Paid Status Admit Card or Extra Seat No Admit Card)

Enter the requisite information, i.e., registration ID and seat number

Download and take a print of the admit card

Admit Card Not Present Penalties

No student will be permitted to appear for the exam in the absence of the admit card. Hence, students must get the admit card from school and bring it to the exam center on every exam date.

By adhering to the above instructions and guidelines, students can make sure they have a smooth and trouble-free exam experience.

