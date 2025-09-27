Maharashtra Board 10th & 12th Time Table 2026: Download PDF & Check Exam Dates

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to release the Maharashtra Board Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) Time Table 2026 soon. Once announced, students will be able to download the date sheets directly from the board’s official website.

The timetable will be available in PDF format, detailing subject-wise exam dates and timings. Last year, the Maharashtra Board released the schedule on November 25, and with CBSE already announcing its 2026 exam dates, the Maharashtra Board may also publish the timetable earlier than expected.

For reference, the Class 10 exams in 2025 were conducted from February 21 to March 17, while Class 12 exams took place between February 11 and March 11. The 2026 board exams are expected to follow a similar February–March timeline.

How to Download Maharashtra Board SSC & HSC Time Table 2026:

Visit the official MSBSHSE website; www.mahahsscboard.in

Click on “Timetable for SSC 2026” or “Timetable for HSC 2026”.

The PDF with subject-wise exam dates will open.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and announcements regarding the 2026 board exams.