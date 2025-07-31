Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025: Full List of Dates

August 2025 is set to bring several important school holidays to Madhya Pradesh, combining both national and cultural celebrations. The month kicks off with a major festival and includes the country’s biggest national holiday, creating a perfect opportunity for students and families to enjoy quality time together.

The official list of holidays is announced by the Madhya Pradesh state government and applies to all government and private schools across the state. While most dates are already fixed, parents and students are advised to confirm with their respective schools for any updates or additional local holidays that may be announced.

In August 2025, the first holiday will fall on Saturday, August 9, when schools will remain closed for Raksha Bandhan. Just a few days later, the nation will celebrate Independence Day on Friday, August 15, offering a patriotic holiday for all. This is immediately followed by Janmashtami on Saturday, August 16, giving students a chance to enjoy a festive weekend. Towards the end of the month, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on Wednesday, August 27, marking another important day off for schools.

These holidays provide a mix of single-day breaks and long weekends, giving students a chance to relax and participate in cultural festivities.

Important Note for Parents and Students

While the above dates provide a clear overview of the expected school holidays in Madhya Pradesh for August 2025, it is always best to cross-check with your school’s official calendar or announcements. Local circumstances or individual school policies may sometimes lead to slight changes in the schedule.

This article will be updated regularly with the latest information, analyses, and official announcements. Our team continuously monitors reliable sources to ensure readers have the most accurate and up-to-date details. We encourage parents and students to revisit this article often to stay fully informed about any changes to the school holiday calendar.