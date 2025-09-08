LIC AAO & AE 2025 Notification: Last Date to Apply for 841 Vacancies

The Life Insurance Corporation of India has opened applications for 841 vacancies across the posts of Assistant Administrative Officer and Assistant Engineer. The registration process began on August 16 and will close on September 8, giving candidates limited time to apply.

Out of the total vacancies, 350 are for AAO Generalists, 410 for AAO Specialists, and 81 for Assistant Engineers. Specialist roles include Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries, Actuarial experts, Legal professionals, and Insurance Specialists, while the AE posts are mainly for Civil and Electrical engineers.

Graduation is the minimum qualification required, with an age limit of 21 to 30 years for most posts. Certain specialist roles allow up to 32 years. The salary package is attractive, starting around ₹1.26 lakh per month and going up to nearly ₹1.69 lakh with allowances, making it one of the most sought-after recruitment drives this year.

The selection process involves a preliminary exam on October 3, followed by the mains exam on November 8. Candidates who qualify will then face interviews and medical tests before the final list is announced.

How to Apply for LIC AAO and AE Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website licindia.in.

Go to the Careers or Recruitment section.

Click on the AAO and AE Recruitment 2025 link.

Register with basic details like name, email, and mobile number.

Fill in educational and personal details in the application form.

Upload your photo, signature, and required documents.

Pay the application fee online.

Review carefully and submit the form.

Save the confirmation page for reference.

With the deadline just days away, applicants are advised to complete the process at the earliest to avoid last-minute technical issues.