KSEAB SSLC Supplementary Result 2025: Karnataka Class 10 Exam 2 Results to Be Out Soon

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is expected to release the Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 soon. Once declared, students can access their results through the official website karresults.nic.in or download them via DigiLocker.

No Official Result Date Yet

While the board has not officially announced the result date, students who appeared for the Class 10 Supplementary (Exam 2) are advised to keep an eye on the official portal. To check their results, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

SSLC Exam 2 Conducted in May–June 2025

The SSLC Exam 2 was held from May 26 to June 2, 2025, in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM. The examination started with the First Language paper and concluded with vocational subjects such as:

Elements of Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electronics Engineering

ANSI 'C' Programming

Economics

The supplementary or “Exam 2” was held for students who did not clear or wished to improve their scores in the main SSLC exams. The results will play a crucial role for many students seeking progression to higher secondary education.

Where to Check KSEAB SSLC 2 Result 2025:

Official Website: karresults.nic.in

DigiLocker App/Website

Stay tuned for the official announcement from KSEAB. For the latest updates on the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025, bookmark this page.