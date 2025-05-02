KSEAB SSLC Class 10 Results 2025 Live: Karnataka Board Results at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) results will be announced today, May 2, at 11:30 am by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Students can check their scores online at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in or digilocker.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,818 centres across the state. A total of 8.96 lakh students took part, including over 4.6 lakh boys and 4.3 lakh girls. About 65,000 teachers were involved in checking the papers at 240 centres.

Apart from the official websites, students can also get their results through DigiLocker or by SMS in case the websites are slow or down.

KSEAB uses a grade-based system to evaluate scores:

A+ for 90% and above

A for 80–89%

B+ for 70–79%

B for 60–69%

C+ for 50–59%

C for 35–49%

To pass, students must score at least 35% in each subject — that’s 40 out of 150 in theory and 30 out of 50 in practicals. Some students near the passing mark may get grace marks.

Once results are downloaded, students should carefully check all details on the marksheet — including their name, parent’s name, subject-wise marks, total percentage, grades, and any remarks. If anything is wrong, they should report it to their school or the board for corrections.