KMAT 2025 Admit Card Released – Download Hall Ticket Now

The Karnataka Private Postgraduate College Association has released the KMAT 2025 admit card, which is now available for download on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can access their hall tickets by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

How to Download KMAT Admit Card 2025

To obtain your admit card, follow these simple steps:

Visit the KMAT official website

Click on the admit card link provided

Enter your application number and date of birth

Your KMAT Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

What's on the KMAT Admit Card 2025

The admit card contains essential details, including:

Candidate Information: Name, roll number/application number, and exam name

Exam Details: Exam center name and address, reporting time, and exam schedule

Candidate Photo and Signature: A photograph and signature of the candidate

Exam Day Requirements

Remember to carry your KMAT 2025 admit card to the exam center, as it's a mandatory document for verification purposes.

Additional Information

The KMAT 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on October 25, 2025, in over 10 cities across Bangalore, Karnataka, and other parts of the country. Please ensure that you check your admit card carefully for all the details mentioned above. If you have any issues downloading your admit card, you can contact the KMAT authorities for assistance.

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