KL University KLEEE 2026: Check Exam Dates, Eligibility & Admit Card Details

Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KL University) has officially announced the start of the KLEEE 2026 online application process. The university will conduct the KL Engineering Entrance Examination (KLEEE) 2026 in November 2025 for students seeking admission in B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, and B.Architecture programs.

KLEEE 2026 Exam Dates

The Phase 1 exam will be held from November 14 to November 18, 2026. Students must submit their applications by November 12, 2026, and admit cards will be released on November 13, 2026.

Exam Pattern and Duration

KLEEE 2026 will be a computer-based test (CBT) lasting 180 minutes (3 hours). The exam will have 75 marks, covering Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, with difficulty comparable to JEE exams.

The application fee is Rs. 1,000 (non-refundable). The online application process involves:

Registration

Mobile number and email verification

Filling the application form at https://www.kluniversity.in/

Payment of the application fee

Eligibility Criteria

For B.Tech (Engineering):

Students must qualify in KLEEE, JEE Main, JEE Advanced, EAMCET, or Uni-GAUGE exams.

Candidates with sports or cultural achievements may also be considered.

Minimum 60% in Class 12 overall and in group subjects (PCM/PCB).

Students with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) are eligible for all B.Tech programs, including Biotechnology.

For B.Architecture:

Minimum 60% in Class 12.

Must qualify in KLEEE and NATA entrance exams.

For B.Pharmacy:

Minimum 60% in Class 12.

Must score 60% in PCM or PCB subjects.

Must qualify in KLEEE.

How to Apply

Students can register online through the official website by following these steps:

Visit KL University website