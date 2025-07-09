Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025: Expected Date and Direct link!

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, is likely to publish the Plus 2 Save A Year (SAY) exam results 2025 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the examination can view their results online on the board's official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

Viewing Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam Results 2025 Online

To view their results, candidates can take the following steps:

Go to the official result page of the DHSE Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in.

Click the link named 'DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS – 2024' on the home page.

Enter your 'Roll Number' in the new window and press Enter.

Your Kerala Plus 2 SAY exam result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Save or take a printout of the results for further use.

Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam Passing Marks

To clear the DHSE Kerala +2 SAY exam in 2025, the students need to score:

Minimum 30% marks in every paper

Minimum 30% marks overall

If a student does not get the minimum passing marks in even one of the subjects, then the student will be considered as having failed.

Option for Revaluation for Unhappy Students

Students who are not satisfied with their DHSE Kerala +2 SAY exam results can opt for revaluation of the answer sheet. The revalued results are usually declared two or three weeks from the date of the revaluation application.

Important Dates and Details

Exam dates: Kerala Plus 2 SAY examination was held from June 23 to 27.

Result announcement: The results are to be declared soon, and online mark sheets should be available by July.

Official website: keralaresults.nic.in

