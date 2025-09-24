Kendriya Vidyalaya School Holidays 2025: Autumn Break Schedule Released!

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya schools can look forward to a long autumn vacation beginning this month. According to the official holiday schedule, the Autumn Break for 2025 will be observed from September 27 to October 25 across all Kendriya Vidyalaya schools. This extended break offers students nearly a month away from classes, giving them time to rest, travel, or prepare for upcoming academic schedules.

Following the autumn vacation, the next major holiday on the Kendriya Vidyalaya calendar will be the Winter Break, which begins on December 23, 2025. These breaks are part of the annual schedule designed by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The KVS sets the academic calendar for its schools across India, incorporating gazetted holidays, restricted holidays, and term breaks in a structured manner to ensure uniformity while also considering local adjustments when needed.

The holiday calendar is an essential reference for both students and parents, helping them plan their academic workload and personal activities. While autumn and winter breaks are the longer stretches of holidays, Kendriya Vidyalaya schools also follow the list of national gazetted holidays such as Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti, along with certain region-specific holidays.

Parents and students are advised to check the official KVS website or their respective school pages for the complete list of holidays and updates, as some dates may vary slightly depending on local conditions.

With the autumn break around the corner, Kendriya Vidyalaya students now have the opportunity to recharge before diving back into their studies for the second half of the academic year.