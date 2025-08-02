KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 OUT Now: How to Check?

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) round 1 final seat allocation results were made public by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday, August 2, 2025. The official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, provides candidates who registered for the counseling sessions with the opportunity to view their allocation results.

Steps to Download the Final Seat Allocation for KCET 2025:

Applicants can verify by following the instructions listed below:

Check out cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.

Click the "UGCET/UGNEET 2025 Round 1 Allotment List" link on the main site.

To log in, enter your credentials and click "Submit."

View the outcomes of your first round seat allocation.

Please download it and save a printout for your records.

Candidates were provided the opportunity to add, change, or rearrange their options prior to KEA announcing the mock seat allocation results. On July 22, 2025, the window for option entries concluded. On August 1, 2025, the preliminary seat allocation findings were made public. Notably, Phase 1 registration ended on July 17.