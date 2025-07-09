KCET 2025 Counselling Begins by KEA: Option Entry and Final Seat Matrix Released

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the KCET 2025 counselling process. The option entry portal is now open, and the final seat matrix has been released on the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates can now select and rank their preferred colleges and courses through the KCET 2025 option entry link, which is currently live. The final seat matrix shows the number of available seats in different colleges. Earlier, KEA had shared a provisional seat matrix to help students plan better.

Before opening the option entry, KEA had allowed candidates to edit their applications and download verification slips. The deadline for this step was July 4, 2025. Only those who completed this step could download the KCET 2025 verification slip, which is required to take part in counselling.

KCET 2025 Counselling: How to Fill Option Entry

Here are the steps to fill in your college and course preferences:

Go to the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Log in using your CET number and password.

Download your verification slip (if you haven’t already).

Check the final seat matrix to see which seats are available.

Click on the option entry link and enter your course and college preferences in order of priority.

Wait for the announcement of mock and final allotment results.

Follow further instructions to pay fees and confirm admission once seats are allotted.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the KEA website for the latest updates regarding KCET 2025 counselling and admission.