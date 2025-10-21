KARTET 2025 Registration Begins on October 23, Check Eligibility Criteria

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 will be conducted on December 7, 2025. According to the official notification issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of Karnataka, the registration process for KARTET 2025 will open on October 23, 2025, and will close on November 9, 2025.

KARTET Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to apply for KARTET 2025, the candidates should fulfill certain eligibility criteria. For Paper I (Classes 1-5), the candidates should possess:

Senior Secondary with 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

Graduation with 50% marks and a 2-year D.El.Ed Ed

For Paper II (Classes 6-8), the candidates should possess:

Graduation with 50% marks and a 1-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or a 4-year B.El.Ed/B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed

Graduation with 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed (Special Education)

Application Process

The online application portal for KARTET 2025 will be available from October 23 to November 9, 2025. Aspirants may apply through the below-given steps:

Visit the official portal

Register yourself as a new user

Fill in the application form

Scan and upload documents

Pay the application fee

Exam Details

Exam Date: December 7, 2025

Exam Mode: Offline (OMR-based)

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes per paper

Papers: Two papers - Paper I for the primary stage (Classes 1-5) and Paper II for the upper primary stage (Classes 6-8)

Results and Certificates

The results of the KARTET 2025 will be published online on the official website. The eligible candidates can download the digitally signed certificates within four weeks of the results being declared. The certificates are valid throughout life and are compulsory for appointment for all posts of Teachers in Government, Aided, and Private schools of Karnataka.

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