Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025: When and Where to Check?

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) will soon announce the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 result 2025 in June 2025. Students can access their results on the official portal - karresults.nic.in.

Where and When to Download Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 result 2025 will be released on the official website - karresults.nic.in. While the date and time of the declaration of the result have not yet been declared, students can anticipate the result being released in the near future in June 2025.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025

To check the result of the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 2025, students can simply follow the following steps:

Open the Karnataka Board official website - karresults.nic.in

Click on link Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025

Enter Date of birth and Registration number

Click on submit

Download and save your SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Answer Key 2025

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 answer key 2025 has been published on the official portal - kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The answer key can be checked by the students to assess their performance and presume their marks.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Details

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 2025 took place between May 26 and June 2, 2025. The examination was conducted for secondary school-level students, and the results will decide their advancement to the next level.

Previous Year's Result

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 was announced on May 2, 2025, at 11:30 am. From the result, 62.34% of the students passed in Karnataka SSLC exam 2025.

It is recommended that students monitor the official website for the announcement of the result declaration and other crucial announcements.

