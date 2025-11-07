Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Allotment Result Out Today; Download Link at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Provisional Allotment Result today, November 7, 2025. As per the official notification, the link to check the final round allotment result will be activated on the official website by 2 PM.

Candidates who appeared for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025 can download their provisional allotment results once released.

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Final Round Result — Key Dates

Final Round Provisional Allotment Result: November 7, 2025 (2 PM)

Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Result: November 8, 2025

Last Date to Report to Colleges: November 13, 2025

Students must ensure they download the allotment order before reporting to their allotted colleges for admission.

How to Download Karnataka PGCET 2025 Provisional Allotment Result

Follow these simple steps to check and download your Karnataka PGCET 2025 provisional allotment result: