Karnataka Class 10 Results 2025: Evaluation Complete, Result Expected Soon

The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is expected to declare the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2025 in the first week of May. According to media reports, the results are likely to be announced on May 3, though the board has not officially confirmed the date yet.

This year, more than 8.5 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examinations across Karnataka. For many of them, this result marks an important turning point in their academic journey, influencing their choices in higher education and future career paths.

The evaluation process for the SSLC 2025 exams is almost complete. Once the results are declared, the board is expected to release details regarding re-evaluation, scanned copies, and other related processes. Students are advised to keep checking the official websites for the latest updates.

How to Check SSLC 2025 Results Online:

To access their marksheets, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official results portal: karresults.nic.in

Click on the link that says “SSLC Result 2025”

Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth

Click on the Submit button

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Students and parents can also visit the following official websites for further information and updates:

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

pue.karnataka.gov.in

With the announcement expected soon, students across the state are eagerly waiting for their results. The SSLC marks not only reflect their academic performance but also open doors to future opportunities in pre-university education and vocational streams.