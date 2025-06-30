Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2025: Direct Link and Steps to Check

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 in the coming days. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results online at the official website – karresults.nic.in – once declared.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 was held from June 9 to June 21, 2025, providing a second chance for students who were unable to clear the earlier examinations. Previously, the results for 2nd PUC Exam 2 were announced on May 16, 2025.

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025

Students can follow the steps below to download their results:

Visit the official result portal: karresults.nic.in

Click on the link titled “2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025”

Enter your registration number in the designated field

Click on the Submit button

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save the marks memo for future reference

Details Mentioned in Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025

Once the result is displayed, students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned in the marksheet. In case of any errors, they should immediately notify the concerned authorities at their respective institutions.

Key details to check include:

Student’s Full Name

Registration Number

Institution Name and Code

Subject-wise Marks Obtained

Total Marks

Final Result Status (Pass/Fail)

The official marks memo will be issued later by the schools after verification. Students are advised to retain a digital or printed copy of their online result for provisional use.

Stay tuned for the official announcement and direct result link.